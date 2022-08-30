With a total net worth of USD 137.4 billion, Adani Group’s Chairman Gautam Adani is now the world’s third-richest person after overtaking France’s Bernard Arnault. Surpassing France’s Bernard Arnault, the Indian businessman is now only behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 60-year-old business tycoon has now taken over as the world’s third-richest person with a net worth of USD 137.4 billion, while Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are currently at number one and two with a net worth of USD 251 billion and USD 153 billion, respectively.

The latest Billionaires Index report also revealed that Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani is at number 11 with a total of USD 91.9 billion worth. Notably, this is the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people.

Gautam Adani surpasses Bernard Arnault

The Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has surpassed business magnate Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, a world leader in luxury fashion. Interestingly, earlier in July 2019, Arnault became the second-richest man in the world, with a net worth of USD 103 billion and briefly surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world in December 2019, and again for a short time in January 2020.

According to Forbes, the French fashion tycoon's wealth jumped from USD 76 billion in March 2020 to USD 186.3 billion in May 2021, with a massive rise of over USD 110 billion. According to reports, the performance of the luxury group LVMH jumped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gautam Adani: World’s 3rd richest person

The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate in India after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group. It comprises of seven publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. In each of its business areas, the Group led by Gautam Adani has established a leadership position in the country.

According to news agency ANI, flagship company Adani Enterprises over the last five years has invested heavily in new growth sectors that include airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roads and solar cell manufacturing.