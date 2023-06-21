German Aerospace Company To Come Up With Advance Service Center In Belagavi

German company BIKAR Aerospace on Wednesday announced that it has chosen Aequs Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC) to set up operations. The two giants signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the ongoing Paris Air Show to set up an advanced service centre.

With this decision, the German supplier of Aerospace materials is planning to leverage the strategic location to service manufacturing units in India’s Aerospace triangle of Belagavi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

The Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC), operated by Aequs Infrastructure will help establish an advanced Aerospace Service Centre in India.

In future, Bikar will provide storage and customised processing of semi-finished products made of aluminium, titanium, super alloys and other metals used in the aerospace sector.

With this development, BIKAR is also breaking new ground outside of production and offers advanced IT solutions with its IT division.

Aequs' Belagavi Aerospace Cluster has been deemed as the perfect location because the ideally located site enables them to serve aerospace manufacturers in India's aerospace triangle, which consists of Belagavi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, within short distances. While the BAC hosts over 30 manufacturing units at the campus, both Bangalore and Hyderabad have established Aerospace manufacturing hubs in India.

Alex Bikar, the CEO of BIKAR AEROSPACE GmbH, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the company's expansion into India, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new branch in Belagavi. This move signifies our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients while strengthening our position in the aerospace market. With the strategic location at AEQUS and the establishment of the Aerospace Service Centre in Belagavi, we are confident that BIKAR will continue to thrive and meet the evolving needs of the industry."

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs welcomed BIKAR Aerospace to BAC adding, “We are excited with the addition of BIKAR to the Aerospace Ecosystem at BAC, India’s first notified precision engineering and manufacturing SEZ. BAC hosts a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem with co-located capabilities that deliver an end-to-end manufacturing value stream. BIKAR’s choice of the BAC bears testimony to its success and utility to global Aerospace OEMs for quality services ranging from raw materials to globally approved capabilities offered by manufacturing units within the Cluster.“

The new location for BIKAR AEROSPACE GmbH will be fully operational by the first quarter of 2024.