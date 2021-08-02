Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: When And How To Check Share Allotment Status?

Glenmark Life Sciences, which successfully launched its initial public offering (IPO) last week is now set to finalise the share allotments on Tuesday. The GLS IPO, which was open for subscription July 27-29, was subscribed a total of 44.17 times. The Rs 1,513.6-crore public issue was on offer at a price band of Rs 695-720 per equity share. The investors are now keen on the listing date of the IPO.

Glenmark IPO allotment date

The GLS IPO’s allotments will be finalised on August 3. The subscription rate for the qualified institutional investors was at 36.97 times, while the non-institutional quota was booked 122.54 times. Meanwhile, the retail subscriber’s portion was booked 14.63 times. The refunds will be made a day after the allotment and the stocks are likely to hit the market on August 6.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will be allocating 63,06,660 equity shares to 19 anchor investors at Rs 720 a share, making a total of Rs 454 crore. In the meanwhile, the unlisted shares of the company were reported to be trading at a price of Rs 97-100, over the issue size of Rs 695-720. It is also noteworthy that the grey market premium (GMP) of Glenmark Life Sciences fell significantly since the listing days.

GLS IPO: How to check the Glenmark Life Sciences IPO allotment status online on BSE?

Visit the official website of BSE- www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

On this window, you will see the 'Status of Issue Application' page, click on Equity

Select 'Glenmark Life Sciences' in the issue name

Enter your application number and PAN number

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

The details of your IPO allotment will appear on the screen

Steps to check the GLS IPO allotment status on 'Kfintech' website

Visit On Kfintech's official website- https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Select 'Glenmark Life Sciences' from the drop-down list menu.

Enter your application no or DP Client ID or PAN no

Enter Captcha and click on 'Submit'.

About Glenmark Life Sciences

A leading developer and manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, Glenmark Life Sciences is a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Glenmark Life Sciences develops and manufactures high-value, non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease (CVS), central nervous system disease (CNS), pain management, and diabetes.

IMAGE: PTI