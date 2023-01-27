Go First Slapped Rs 10 Lakh Penalty By DGCA For Leaving 55 Passengers At Bengaluru Airport

A penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Go First Airline by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for violating various air transport regulations.

On January 9, 2023, Go First airline's operated flight G8-116 was travelling from Bangalore to Delhi when it left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bangalore airport.

DGCA issues show-cause notice to Go First

After the incident was reported, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to the air carrier asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for not following the regulatory norms.

DGCA said, "The Airlines has been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that reply further action will be taken."

After this, Go First airline submitted a reply to the Show Cause notice on 25 January and after examination, it was found that there was improper communication, and coordination between the staff while boarding passengers in the aircraft.

In a statement, DGCA said, "Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft."

It continued, "The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch, and passenger/cargo handling."

Go First apologises for the incident

The air carrier also apologised after the incident and said, "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to an inadvertent oversight in the reconciliation of flight G8 116, from Bengaluru to Delhi."

It added, "The airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months."

Due to the airline's negligence and after analysing its reply, DGCA imposed a financial penalty of Rs 10 lakh for violation of CAR Section 3, Series C, Part II and of Air Transport.

Cases of passengers' misbehaviour onboard rising

This comes amid a sudden rise in the cases of misbehaviour by passengers onboard flights. Last year, a man identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly relieved himself by urinating on an elderly woman. The man is reported to be in an inebriated condition.