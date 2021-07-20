GoAir Records High Operational Performance In April 2021 Among Domestic Airlines

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, was recorded as the most punctual airline in the country in April 2021. The Indian airline major, according to the latest Traffic Report released by the DGCA, recorded the highest On-Time Performance (OTP) of 98.1%, in April 2021. The figures were released after studying all domestic carriers for the four metro cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The airline also increased its market share to 9.6% in April as compared to 7.8% in March 2021, which is the highest as compared to other domestic airlines. According to the DGCA report, Go First flew 5.47 lakh passengers in April and received only 0.1 complaints for every 10,000 passengers, one of the lowest figures among scheduled domestic airlines in the country.

Reacting to the accomplishment, Kaushik Khona, CEO of Go First, said, "We are delighted to top the OTP chart once again and continue to have least cancelled flights and lowest customer complaints, and hence be the preferred airline by getting a decent load factor. This is in line with our vision- where “You Come First- Our focus to drive value for our customers."

The airline said it also recorded the lowest cancellation rate in the same time period, which was a mere 0.09%. "Despite challenging market conditions and reduced travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GO FIRST also recorded one of the highest load factors at 65.7% in April 2021, which we believe is a testament to its operational efficiency and customer confidence. Not surprisingly, as per the report, the cancellation rate in April for GO FIRST was a mere 0.09%, the lowest amongst all domestic Airlines for April 2021 compared to the overall cancellation rate of 2.62 per cent for all the domestic airlines," the airline said in a press release.

Founded as GoAir, GO FIRST, which was recently rebranded from GoAir, is the aviation foray of 285-year-old Wadia Group that comprises leading brands including 150-year-old Bombay Burmah, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 102-year-old Britannia Ltd., 67-year-old National Peroxide Limited, a nine-year-old Bombay Realty.

Delhi terminal change update

From July 22, all Go First domestic flights operating to and fro the national capital will depart and arrive from Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The decision to resume services from Terminal 2 has been taken after a significant rise in passenger traffic and receding COVID-19 cases.

"The T2 will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) told PTI on Saturday.

On May 18, the airline had shifted its service from Terminal 2. "All flight operations at #DelhiAirport will be shifted to T3 effectively from 18th May 00:01 hours. All passengers are required to complete their web check-in at home for a contactless journey," the airport had said in a tweet.

(With ANI Inputs)