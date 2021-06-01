Last Updated:

Google-backed Dunzo To Pilot Drone Delivery Of Medicines And Vaccines Across India

The google backed delivery start-up is leading a Med-Air consortium along with industry experts to conduct experimental BVLOS drone delivery flights

Astha Singh
Google/DunzoCare/PIXABAY/Twitter

Google/DunzoCare/PIXABAY/Twitter


On Tuesday, the e-commerce firm Dunzo announced that it is all set to pilot drone delivery of medicines under the ‘Medicine from the Sky' project launched by the Telangana government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. The Google-backed delivery start-up is leading a Med-Air consortium along with industry experts to conduct experimental BVLOS (Below Visual Line of Sight) drone delivery flights. The central government recently granted permission to Dunzo to conduct BVLOS experimental flights using drones.

The motive of the project is to serve different districts of Telangana for medical supplies. The drone delivery system will focus on an end-to-end ecosystem for drone-based logistic transportation and utilize the existing logistics network of the state. Dunzo has witnessed a growth of 350 per cent in medicine orders, since January 2021. Dunzo has eased the delivery of over 20,000 orders to hospitals between March 2021 to May 2021.

Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana reportedly said that Telangana is one of the most proactive states and always comes forward to adopt emerging technologies, and the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project using drones is in line with the same principles. He further informed that the vision is to ensure healthcare equity for rural areas and this project is one of the first such programs in the country where multiple drones would fly BVLOS to establish their value proposition for the healthcare supply chain.

Dunzo Digital, CEO and Founder Kabeer Biswas said that Dunzo appreciates the government of Telangana’s recognition. The company's participation in the ‘Medicine from the Sky' project will facilitate a more connected state and country, allowing people almost instantaneous access to vaccines and medicines from the urban to remote areas in India in the near future.  

Centre Gives Permission Compliant Drone Operations In 166 More Green Zones

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday granted permission of “No-Permission-No-Takeoff' (NPNT) compliant drone operations at 166 additional green zones to facilitate, smoothen, and promote drone operations in the country. These zones in addition to the Sixty-Six green zone sites approved earlier have an allowance for drone usage of up to 400 ft Above Ground Level (AGL). 

States wise list of the approved green zone sites:

        State                                Number of sites

  • Andhra Pradesh                    04
  • Chhattisgarh                         17
  • Gujarat                                  02
  • Jharkhand                             30
  • Karnataka                             06
  • Madhya Pradesh                  24
  • Maharashtra                         22
  • Odisha                                  30
  • Punjab                                  01
  • Rajasthan                             06
  • Tamil Nadu                           07
  • Telangana                             09
  • Uttar Pradesh                       08

(Image Credits: Google/DunzoCare/PIXABAY/Twitter)

First Published:
