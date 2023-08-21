Here's Why Tech Giants Are Moving Offices To Small Towns In India

The technology industry has undergone a notable transformation in the recent past, as prominent IT giants increasingly shift their focus towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. In the past, major tech hubs were only concentrated in Tier 1 cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad in India. However, there has been a remarkable surge in the appeal of smaller cities. Several IT companies such as Infosys, Accenture and Persistent Systems, among others, have now opened facilities in Tier 2 and 3 cities due to factors such as cost efficiency, the availability of talent, and supportive governmental regulations.

Last year in June, Infosys unveiled offices in Tier 2 cities like Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore, with an aim to explore the talent in those regions. Following the footsteps of Infosys, other IT companies also opened facilities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to help employees work closer to their homes, and explore talents from these locations. During the same period, IT major Accenture established offices in Jaipur and Coimbatore. Furthermore, IBM MD also announced plans to expand the company's facilities to Tier 2 and 3 locations in the country, according to media reports.

Why are IT behemoths moving to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities? Here are the key factors.

Cost Efficiency



One of the primary drivers influencing the move towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is cost optimisation. Recognising that operating in Tier 1 cities often involves high expenses, including substantial office rents, employee salaries, and overall living costs, major tech firms have realised the cost advantages of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These smaller cities provide a more budget-friendly alternative due to their lower real estate expenses and reduced operational overheads. By capitalising on this cost advantage, IT giants can allocate resources more efficiently and enhance their profitability.

Abundance of Talent



Contrary to common belief, skilled talent is not scarce in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These locations house numerous technical and engineering institutions, resulting in a continuous stream of well-educated graduates. The availability of talent in smaller cities has become more appealing to IT organisations due to the growing acceptance of remote work and improved digital connectivity. Furthermore, many professionals from these cities, who gained valuable experience while working in Tier 1 cities, are now returning home, bringing their expertise and insights with them. By tapping into these local talent pools, IT giants can explore the potential of emerging markets while maintaining competitive hiring costs.

Infrastructure Development



The attraction of IT giants to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities has been greatly facilitated by government efforts to enhance infrastructure in these areas. Governments have invested in improving transportation networks, establishing technology parks, and setting up Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to promote balanced regional growth. These initiatives aim to create a favourable business environment and simplify operations for IT firms. Improved connectivity, modern office spaces, and robust digital infrastructure have further elevated the appeal of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for IT investments.

Market Expansion



Cities in Tiers 2 and 3 offer significant untapped market potential. As urbanisation continues, these cities are experiencing rising disposable incomes and an increasing demand for technology products and services. Recognising the need to tap into these developing markets for sustained growth and competitive advantage, IT giants are establishing a presence in Tier 2 and 3 cities. This localised strategy enables companies to engage with new customers and tailor their offerings to meet specific regional demands, ultimately leading to improved customer engagement and a competitive edge in the market.

Taking social factors into consideration, it's noteworthy that five Tier 2 cities—Ahmedabad, Surat, Coimbatore, Vadodara, and Indore—have secured places within the top 10 cities on the Ease of Living (EOL) index. An appealing aspect of these cities is their lower pollution levels and superior air quality index in comparison to the majority of Tier 1 cities,according to a report by Ernst & Young (EY). This aspect contributes significantly to the growing attractiveness of Tier 2 cities. Moreover, these cities have not only surpassed the air passenger traffic figures recorded prior to the pandemic but have also demonstrated increased mobility. This trend serves as a clear indication of the rising dynamism and vibrancy within Tier 2 cities.

The IT industry's pivot towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities signals a paradigm shift in the technology landscape. With the combination of cost efficiency, a robust pool of skilled talent, enhanced infrastructure, and untapped market potential, these cities emerge as attractive options. As this trend continues, we can anticipate substantial economic growth, increased employment opportunities, and technology-driven development in these regions. This transition benefits both the cities, which experience rapid growth and become new technology hubs, and IT enterprises, which capitalise on favourable conditions for business expansion, fostering a more inclusive growth pattern across the nation.