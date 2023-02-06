In 'Make In India' Boost, PM Modi Inaugurates HAL's Chopper Production Plant In Tumakuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a greenfield helicopter facility of state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Karnataka's Tumakuru giving a big boost to the 'Make in India' campaign in the defence sector. He also unveiled Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) which will be initially produced in the plant.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present on the occasion.

PM Shri @narendramodi dedicates HAL helicopter factory to the nation in Tumakuru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/dqAZMsJXnI — BJP (@BJP4India) February 6, 2023

In a public address, PM Modi said, "Karnataka is the land of innovation. From drones to Tejas aircraft manufacturing is being done in the state. The state has become the first choice for investors. From modern assault rifles, aircraft carriers, to fighter jets are being manufactured by India."

He stated that misinformation was spread about HAL and many false allegations were made against the BJP-led government. "Many working hours of Parliament were wasted over it. HAL's Helicopter Factory and its rising power will unveil those who levelled false allegations. HAL boosting self-reliance in defence," PM said.

The 615-acre factory is India's largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will provide a one-stop solution for the country's chopper requirements.

Over a period of 20 years, HAL plans to produce over 1,000 helicopters in the range of three to 15 tonnes with a business of more than Rs 4 lakh crore.

"The facility will be augmented to produce other helicopters such as light combat helicopters (LCHs) and Indian multirole helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of LCHs, LUHs, civil advanced light helicopters (ALHs) and IMRHs in the future," the officials said.

Apart from generating direct and indirect employment, the Tumakuru facility will boost the development of nearby areas through its CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities

"With the establishment of facilities like heli-runway, flight hangar, final assembly hangar, structure assembly hangar, air traffic control and various supporting service facilities, the factory is fully operational," the ministry said.

It added that the facility is being equipped with state-of-the-art "Industry 4.0 standard tools and techniques" for its operations.