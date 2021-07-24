India Enters WTO's Top 10 Agricultural Produce Exporters In 2019

India cracked into the top ten list of agricultural produce exporters in 2019 with a significant share within the export of rice, soya beans, cotton and meat, according to a World Trade Organisation (WTO) report on trends in world agricultural trade in recent 25 years.

In 2019, India ranked ninth with a share of 3.1% in global agricultural exports. Earlier this place was New Zealand. Similarly, Mexico has ranked seventh with a share of 3.4% in global agricultural exports, which was previously followed by Malaysia. In 1995, the US was in first place in the list of top-10 countries with a share of 22.2%. In 2019, the European Union held the top spot with a share of 16.1% whereas the US share declines to 13.8%. Brazil has retained its position as the third-largest exporter with its share at 4.8% in 1995, which increased by 7.8% in 2019. In fourth place is China which has a share of 5.4%. In 1995, China was in sixth place with a share of 4 %.

The top rice exporters in 1995 included Thailand (38%), India (26%), and the US (19%). In 2019, India topped with 33% and Thailand's share was 20%. On the other hand, Vietnam with 12% has overtaken the US to secure third place. The share of the top-10 exporting countries in the total exports in both 1995 and 2019 reports is more than 96%.

With 7.6%, India was the third-largest cotton exporter and fourth-largest importer with a sizeable share of 10% in 2019. In 1995, India was not included in the list of top-10 countries. India's share in the largest traded agricultural product, soya bean, is meagre at 0.1% and ranks ninth in the world.

In the category of meat, India ranks eighth in the world with a share of 4%, In 1995, India was the seventh-largest exporter of wheat and muslin but in 2019 it has not entered the top-10 list even. Nevertheless, India has lagged behind as a value-added contributor to world agricultural exports. India's share of international value-added content material in its agri-exports was additionally low at 3.8% primarily as a result of excessive tariffs on agricultural imports to guard the home market.

In the report, "Reforms to advertise Agri exports" launched earlier this year, the commerce ministry had mentioned that the federal government's constant and concerted endeavours to usher in reforms to spice up agricultural exports have been extremely fruitful.