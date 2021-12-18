Internshala launches The Startup Revolution - 1800+ startup internship opportunities for students of India

18th December 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala, has launched its new initiative, “The Startup Revolution’’. The initiative offers the aspiring students 1800+ internship opportunities to kickstart their careers with the startups of India. All the interested candidates with a thirst for knowledge and a drive to be part of innovation can apply to the opportunities by 23rd December 2021.

Under this initiative, the aspiring students from all educational backgrounds will get to apply to startup internships in diverse fields including but not limited to financial technology, information technology, web development, graphic designing, creative writing, market research, business development, HR, operations, and social media marketing. In addition to being a crucial contributor to the startup revolution of India, the selected interns will also earn a minimum assured stipend of ₹15,000 per month.

On the launch of ‘The Startup Revolution’, the founder and CEO of Internshala said, “Over the past decade, we have observed that startup internships offer a learning-packed experience to the interns. Such internships offer experiential learning and make the students future-ready through a rich internship experience polishing their existing skills and adding new skills to their resume while on the job.” “This initiative by Internshala is aiming at providing the aspiring students of India with the best of startup internship opportunities. Through this initiative, we are offering the students a chance to be a part of the startup revolution and join the success streak”, he added.

