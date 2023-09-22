IPhone 15 Records 100% More Sales On Day 1 Than IPhone 14 Maiden Day Sales In 2022: Report

Apple iPhone 15 sale: The sale of Apple’s latest flagship product iPhone 15 on the first day is estimated to have grown a whopping 100 per cent as compared to the maiden day sales recorded for its predecessor, the iPhone 14, last year, according to a report by PTI. The demand was driven by made-in-India iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, the report said. This marks the first time that made-in-India iPhone models have been made available for sale by Apple on the same day that it has begun selling the devices.

"Till evening, 6 pm, the sales of iPhone 15 series have recorded over 100 per cent growth on Day 1 compared to the sale of iPhone 14. There are long queues everywhere and more people have started coming after their office hours," the report cited an industry source as saying.

Apple has, however, not responded to media queries.

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup became available for sale on Friday, September 22, a week after its booking opened. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, priced starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively, are available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black colours, offering enthusiasts three storage variants, viz, 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB.

Meanwhile, titanium-finish iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in four finish options, black, white, blue, and natural. Starting at Rs 1,34,900, the iPhone 15 Pro can be purchased in four storage variants of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, priced from Rs 1,59,900 onwards, is available in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage variants. The highest variant - 1 TB variant of iPhone 15 Pro Max - is available at Rs 1.99 lakh in India.

Not only is this sale the first time that indigenously assembled models are available on maiden sales day itself, but also the first time that the iPhones can be purchased in the Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai, the report stated.

Another industry source cited by PTI said that the iPhone 15 Pro series was booked by more customers but demand for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus was also high at Apple stores and Apple Premium Reseller stores.

(With PTI Inputs)