IPL 2022: All the plans from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio that offer Disney+ Hotstar

IPL 2022 has begun and millions of users around the country tune in daily to watch their favourite teams battle each other in a 20 over showdown. Traditionally, IPL was watched by users on their televisions with subscriptions from a D2H service but with the recent shift of broadcasting patterns and users' preference for viewing content on their smartphones, a significant portion of viewers log in with their mobile devices. That being, here is a list of all the prepaid recharge plans from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio that offer come with a bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Rs. 499 for 28 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 599 for 28 days: offers 3GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 838 for 56 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 839 for 84 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 2999 for 365 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 3359 for 365 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Vodafone Idea prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Rs. 499 for 28 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 601 for 28 days: offers 3GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 901 for 70 days: offers 3GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 1066 for 84 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 3099 for 365 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Jio prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Rs. 499 for 28 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 601 fo 28 days: offers 3GB/day + 6GB, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 799 for 56 days: offers 2GB/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 1066 for 84 days: offers 2GB/day + 5GB, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 2999 for 365 days: offers 2.5GB/day, 100SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 3119 for 365 days: offers 2GB/day + 10GB, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling

Rs. 555 for 55 days: offers 55GB (add-on pack)

Rs. 659 for 56 days: offers 1.5GB per day (add-on pack)

Image: DISNEY+ HOTSTAR/IPL