ITR Filing Deadline: Income Tax Department Issues FAQs For Taxpayers, Read Details

Taxpayers with mobile numbers not linked to Aadhaar can reset passwords on the income tax e-filing portal using a valid digital signature certificate or by logging into internet banking, the I-T department has said.

With the deadline for filing income tax returns by those having business income and corporates approaching, the income tax department has issued a set of FAQs (Frequently-Asked Questions) on the top 10 clarifications sought by taxpayers while filing their ITRs. It also said that a taxpayer should check his book of records and provide information in the I-T return as per the information available to him.

To a query on self-assessment tax paid but not reflected in pre-filled details on the portal, the I-T department said it takes 3 to 4 days for different banks to provide information to the department. Post that, it gets updated in the tax-returns/pre-filled data.

"Taxpayer may opt to wait for required time-period for auto reflecting details of the taxes paid in ITR.

"Alternatively, in such cases where a taxpayer has already filled in additional details over and above the pre-filled details, such payment details can be entered manually after clicking on the 'Add Details' link for advance tax and self-assessment tax payment details under schedule 'Taxes Paid'," the I-T department said.

To a query on resetting password without e-filing OTP (in cases where the registered mobile number has changed)/Aadhaar OTP (where mobile is not linked to Aadhaar or if Aadhaar is not linked to PAN), the user can reset the password using a valid Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or can log in directly through internet banking into e-filing account.

"The DSC should be linked to the PAN of the taxpayer and user can reset password even if DSC is not registered on the portal," it said.

In instances of difference between income as shown in AIS and 26AS, the I-T department clarified that income reflected in AIS and 26AS is based on information received from different sources and tax compliance made by different stakeholders. These are made available to the taxpayer for reference purposes.

"If there is variation between the TDS/TCS or tax payments as provided in Form 26AS and the TDS/TCS or tax payments provided in AIS, the taxpayer may rely on the TDS/Tax payment information provided in 26AS for the purpose of filing of tax return and for computing pre-paid taxes," it said.

AKM Global Head of Tax Markets Yeeshu Sehgal said the FAQ clarifies on time by which self-assessment tax gets reflected, how to register as a legal heir, and how to reset the password without Aadhaar OTP which is very useful for NRIs as they are not mandated to obtain Aadhaar.

Other FAQs relate to deductions for saving bank interest, how to change tax regimes since there are two tax regimes -- old and new -- now and how to file returns through offline utilities.

As per I-T Act, the due date for filing I-T returns varies based on the taxpayer's category. Salaried individuals are required to file their income tax returns by July 31, whereas corporates or those who are required to audit their books of accounts can file their returns by October 31 of the assessment year.