KFC Sapphire Foods IPO: Check GMP, IPO Date, Price, Issue Size & More Details

One of the largest restaurant operators in India, Sapphire Foods India IPO (Initial Public Offering) will open for subscription on November 9, with up to 17,569,941 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Sapphire Food India Ltd operates Pizza Hut and KFC outlets. Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd will offer 55.69 lakh shares while QSR Management Trust will offer 8.50 lakh shares. Amethyst will open with 39.62 lakh shares and WWD Ruby Ltd will open with 48.46 lakh shares. Largest franchisees of Yum! Brands Inc. in India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

The company's peer group includes Jubilant Foodworks Limited, Westlife Development Limited, and Burger King India Limited.

To apply for Sapphire Foods IPO via ASBA available in the bank account, go to online bank login and select the Sapphire Foods IPO in the Invest section to apply via bank account. Some of the options include application through IPO forms downloaded via NSE and BSE. To check out the company's forms, just click NSE Forms and BSE Forms blank IPO forms. Download the forms, fill and then submit the same in your respective banks.

About Sapphire Foods India Ltd.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd. was set up in the year 2015 by the acquisition of about 250 KFC and Pizza Hut Stores in India and Sri Lanka. Over 200 KFC restaurants are owned by the company in India and the Maldives. They also own about 230 Pizza Hut restaurants in India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. The company is one of the largest franchisees of Yum Brands Inc. in the subcontinent that operate about 400 Pizza Hut, KFC, and Taco Bell restaurants across India, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.

The company functions with vendor partners for food ingredients, packaging, warehousing, and logistics and has an in-house supply chain function and. Across five Indian cities, the company operates warehouses and has invested in building technology solutions in their restaurants. Further, to enhance customer experience and achieve operational efficiency and financial control, the company has employed the YUM brand's global online and digital channel solutions. As part of its expansion strategy, the company operates its restaurants in key metropolitan areas and cities across India at high-traffic and high visibility locations.

