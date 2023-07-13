Kia India Achieves Landmark 10 Lakh Production Milestone; Pre-bookings For New Seltos

Kia India proudly announced today that it has surpassed the remarkable milestone of producing 10 lakh vehicles since its market debut in 2019. Commemorating this achievement, the company unveiled the new Seltos, which rolled off the assembly line at its Anantapur-based manufacturing plant.

In addition to this momentous occasion, Kia India revealed that pre-bookings for the new Seltos model will commence in the country on July 14, generating significant anticipation among automotive enthusiasts.

Landmark 10 Lakh Production Milestone

Expressing his delight, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, said in a statement, "This is a significant moment for us, our dedicated employees, and our valued partners, who have been an integral part of our journey and have contributed to making Kia a cherished brand in the lives of Indian consumers today."

Park further added, "The introduction of the new Seltos ushers in an exciting chapter for us as we continue to strive for automotive excellence in the dynamic Indian market."

Kia entered the Indian market with the launch of the Seltos in August 2019, captivating customers with its sleek design, cutting-edge features, and exceptional performance. Since then, the company has witnessed tremendous growth and has become a prominent player in the Indian automotive industry.

Three variations of the Kia Seltos facelift are available: Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line. The new Seltos from Kia offers ADAS Level-2 features like automatic lane correction, adaptive cruise control, automatic braking, and more. Additionally, the Seltos facelift includes a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine with 158 horsepower, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and an exterior paint job in Pewter Olive.

Building on its success, Kia India aims to strengthen its market presence and meet the evolving demands of Indian consumers with the introduction of the new Seltos.

As the automotive landscape in India continues to evolve, Kia India remains committed to delivering high-quality vehicles that blend innovation, style, and performance, catering to the discerning needs of its customers.

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift features two screens instead of one, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. A 360-degree surround camera, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, an eight-way powered driver seat, an eight-speaker audio system from Bose, and cruise control are further interior features.

Stay tuned for further updates as Kia India embarks on its journey to redefine excellence in the Indian automotive market.

(With PTI Inputs)