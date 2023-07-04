Kia India Launches Seltos Facelift, Aims To Capture 10% Market Share 

Kia India launched its new compact SUV Seltos facelift, as the company aims to capture 10 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment. The automobile manufacturer wants to double its existing sales network from 300 outlets to more than 600. It currently has a market share of around 7 per cent in the domestic market.

"Seltos is the product with which we entered India, and since then, the journey of Kia India and the Seltos has been almost identical. We have a segment disruptor and a segment winner in the new Seltos and are confident to take forward the strong legacy of the Brand Seltos to lead the premium RV market," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

One tenth of Kia cars sold globally is Seltos

The Seltos brand contributes 55 per cent to Kia India's total sales. It is one of the biggest brands for the Kia Corporation. One out of every ten Kia cars sold globally is a Seltos. The strategic launch of the new Seltos will aid the company's ambitions of having a 10 per cent market share, said Park.

"We feel that there is a lot of growth potential in the mid-SUV segment, and the new Seltos will grow the premium end of it," Park noted.

"With the refreshed look, most powerful engine in the segment, and host of safety and smart features, the new Seltos inevitably will emerge as the most preferred drive for new-age customers," he added.

Kia unveils new colour Pewter Olive

A new colour, Pewter Olive, has been unveiled for the SUV. It also has eight more solid colours along with two dual-tone colours. The Seltos facelift has 18-inch, dual-tone alloy wheels. They were earlier only available on the X Line trim. The car has new inverted L-shaped tail-lights which are connected by an LED light bar. The Seltos also has sequential turn indicators.

Kia Seltos facelift reveal

The new Seltos comes with all-new interiors and several safety features, including level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.The model has a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel powertrains connected with manual and automatic transmissions.

Kia will open the bookings for the model on July 14. The sale will begin on July 25.

(With PTI inputs)