Larsen and Toubro bags EPC orders

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its subsidiary has bagged significant orders in the domestic market.

"The buildings and factories (B&F) business of L&T Construction has recently secured engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders in India," the infrastructure major said in a statement.

The orders have been received from a reputed developer to construct commercial towers at two locations in Mumbai.

The scope of the work includes four-level basements and 2 towers of 70 floors and 50 floors, respectively to be done in 40 months. The other location will have four-level basements and two towers of 19 floors each to be completed in 35 months.

As per the company, significant orders are in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.