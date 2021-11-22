MakeMyTrip To Partner With Civil Aviation Ministry To Promote Regional Air Connectivity

Online travel services firm MakeMyTrip on Monday said it will partner with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to promote regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme.

As the UDAN scheme completes four years of connecting major cities with regional hubs, MakeMyTrip will now power UDAN flights on the AirSewa portal and market them on its platform to promote its visibility and product discovery to provide air connectivity to underserved destinations, the company said in a statement.

MakeMyTrip will also market UDAN flights offline through its large network of franchisee retail stores for offline booking, it added.

Quoting Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, the statement said, "As the RCS-UDAN scheme completes four successful years - our enabling policies, incentives and partnerships with leading travel players will only improve air connectivity for the common man at affordable airfares on regional and remote routes".

Commenting on the partnership, MakeMyTrip Founder and Executive Chairman Deep Kalra said, "UDAN is a first of its kind scheme globally and has immensely contributed to domestic aviation market growth. We are privileged to work closely with the government to promote regional air connectivity through online and offline travel channels and contribute towards Indian Aviation's transformation under the dynamic and bold leadership of Hon'ble minister".

At present 62 unserved and underserved airports, including five heliports, with 389 routes have been added under the UDAN scheme across the length and breadth of India, the statement added.

Image: Shutterstock