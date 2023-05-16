Market Simplified Launches Low Code Application Platform Nitro XP

Market Simplified, a leading provider of high-performance enterprise financial applications, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Low Code Application Platform (LCAP) - Nitro XP at Fintech Festival India 2023 on May 16th.

With 17 years of technical expertise and domain knowledge in developing mission-critical financial applications, Market Simplified has meticulously designed and constructed this platform from the ground up to cater to the specific needs of the financial industry.

Nitro XP is designed to empower financial institutions of all sizes to quickly and easily develop and deploy custom applications that improve productivity and faster time to market.

“We're excited to launch Nitro XP and provide financial institutions with a platform that is tailor-made for their needs,” Venkat Rangan, CEO of Market Simplified.

Nitro XP is built with experience, performance, security and scalability in mind, ensuring that applications developed on the platform are robust, reliable, and can grow with the business.

Benefits of Nitro XP Nitro XP offers a number of benefits to financial institutions, including: • Reduced development time: Nitro XP's drag-and-drop visual builder makes it easy to create custom applications without any coding experience. This can significantly reduce development time and costs.

• Increased productivity: Nitro XP's pre-built components can be used to quickly create common financial applications. This can save time and resources that can be used to focus on other areas of the business.

• High Performance & Scalability: Nitro XP's scalable architecture can support the needs of even the largest financial institutions. This ensures that applications can grow with the business.

“With our extensive experience in developing high-performance and mission-critical financial applications, we've created a platform that's both powerful and simple to use,” Praveen Kumar, Chief Evangelist at Market Simplified.

“We have built this to empower no-code models for business and product owners, low-code for developers and pro-code for professional developers. This unique mix of various stakeholders in the value chain will help boost Go-To-Market speed,” Raghavan Srinivasan, Chief Experience Officer.