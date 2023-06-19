Meet the visionary founders and CEOS shaping the future

It takes a great deal of handwork to persue your passion and here are 8 CEOS and founders who with unabashed determination have followed their passion to paving the way creating businesses that bridge market gaps, these 8 visionaries are shaping the future.

1.Mr. Abhinav Jain - Co-founder & CEO - Almonds Ai

With over 15 years of leadership experience in technology and marketing, Abhinav serves as the CEO of Almonds Ai (formerly known as Almond Solutions). He oversees the overall business strategy, including product development, technology, investor relations, and scaling up the venture.

As the driving force behind Almonds Ai, a leading B2B channel engagement and loyalty solutions company, Abhinav possesses the heart of an observer and the mind of a strategist. Mr. Jain shares how they are shaping the future with their vision "As tech-wizzes dedicated to futuristic solutions and the world of loyalty and green transformation, we believe in sustainable solution-building. We strongly emphasize inclusive growth by empowering internal and external stakeholders, focusing on creating value for the organization, and making the country proud."

2.Roopa Kumar, Founder and Group CEO, Purple Quarter

A strategic advisor to startups and scaling businesses, Roopa Kumar is a tech evangelist, mentor, and investor; and dons the Founder and Group CEO cape at Purple Quarter — a globally based Bespoke CTO Search Firm. Sensing the teeming tech leadership gap across fast-growing companies early on, Roopa founded Purple Quarter in 2017. She has since been instrumental in developing the scientifically-deduced — Behavioral Metrics Model (BMM). Roopa shares her vision on shaping the future “In a world where technology is upending markets and transforming businesses, Purple Quarter has recognized the significance of the role that tech leaders will play in charting the course of the future. The strategic hiring of forward-thinking individuals paves the way for progress and fosters innovation, propelling industries forward and crafting the future we aspire to achieve."

3. Rajeev Baid, founder Chai Chun, MD Okayti

Rajeev Baid is a prominent figure in the tea industry, serving as the Managing Director of Chai Chun, Okayti Tea Estate, and Evergreen Tea Group. With a deep passion for tea, Rajeev has dedicated himself to revolutionizing the tea experience in India. Under Rajeev's leadership, Chai Chun has become India's first and premier tea boutique, offering a wide range of exquisite teas to tea enthusiasts. Driven by an unwavering vision, Rajeev aims to provide India, a nation with a deep love for tea, with an unforgettable and remarkable tea experience. His innovative ventures and relentless pursuit of excellence have garnered recognition. With his extensive knowledge and expertise in the tea industry, Rajeev Baid continues to shape the tea landscape in India, offering tea lovers an exceptional and memorable journey.

4.Mr. Saakar S Yadav - Director & Founder of myITreturn.com

Recognizing the need for efficient income tax return filing, Mr. Saakar S Yadav launched myITreturn.com, a self-funded homegrown brand. It is India's oldest online income tax return website revolutionizing the way Indians file their tax returns for the past decade. Our app is the only app in India that offers its services in nine Indian languages and English. This means that individuals from various linguistic backgrounds can easily understand and file their IT returns, regardless of their English proficiency. With its user-friendly interface and seamless experience, the website has garnered a dedicated following all over. Mr. Yadav is a remarkable entrepreneur, technologist, and visionary who has made significant contributions to the field of information technology.In 2001, he made history by launching PC Slate, India's first Tablet PC, which revolutionized the way people interacted with technology. This ground-breaking achievement not only showcased his innovation but also laid the foundation for future advancements in the industry.

5.Anshu Jhunjhunwala, founder and managing director, Digital N Beyond

Digital N Beyond, a rapidly rising digital marketing and influencers agency in India, has emerged as a key player in the industry under the leadership of its founder, Anshu Jhunjhunwala. The agency has successfully collaborated with renowned brands, celebrities, and influencers. Anshu Jhunjhunwala, the visionary founder of Digital N Beyond, who has a decade of experience of being a digital marketer and celebrity manager. Mr. Jhunjhunwala shares “The immense potential for growth in India's digital marketing space. As a young country with a burgeoning population of aspirational individuals, India has experienced a significant increase in internet accessibility over the past few years. A recent report suggests that India is projected to have a staggering 900 million internet users by 2025. With such widespread connectivity, online advertising in India is poised for substantial expansion.”

6. Maya Varma, Co Founder, Joker & Witch

Maya Varma – Cofounder, Chief Brand & Product Officer, is an Accessory designer from NIFT and has worked with many brands across Design, Retail & Ecommerce before she decided to take the plunge into the world of entrepreneurship. Maya’s journey began in 2015 when she saw a gap in the Indian market for Watches & accessories that aligned with global fashion trends. What started as a pilot from a two-bedroom flat, spending late nights packing and processing hundreds of orders, has today become a Gen Z approved cult Watch & Jewellery brand growing at a rate of 150% YOY and winning multiple Awards. Joker & Witch is a fashion accessories brand based in Bangalore that provides affordable and trendy designs. Joker & Witch masters the "Art of Gifting" with its unique collections of Couple Watches, Love Triangles, Love Stacks, and Gift Sets.

7.Ashwini Seth, Founder, Dennison

Ashwini Seth is a second-generation entrepreneur of a family business that was founded by his father Mr. Rajendra Seth. Growing up in the natural smell of fabric lumps, he learned a lot about customer behavior and business sense right from his childhood days.Since 2014, Ashwini has been running Dennison as a millennial preferred formal and casual menswear brand. As a bubbling entrepreneur, Ashwini is full of ideas and gives great importance to ‘customer connectivity’. He attributes the growth and success of his brand to his employees who work in tandem with his zeal and passion. As the future of Dennison, Ashwini envisions every youngster wearing a Dennison.The company reported a whopping 150% growth rate in the pandemic financial years between 2019 and 2020. Going ahead, the brand is adding interesting clothing innovations to be positioned as the ‘most sustainable product in India,”.

8.Vivek Surve and Prashant Jadhav, Oreo One Digital Agency

Vivek Surve and Prashant Jadhav, Co-founders of Oreo One Digital departed from their decade long careers as journalists at reputed publications to work for some of the eminent public relations agencies in India and global to look for better career opportunities. Having seen both sides of the coin provided them a massive advantage over other PR agencies. They planned out a future strategy encompassing the complete PR process and launched their own company, Oreo One Digital which was established in 2017. Over the past six years, they have worked with Pan Indian as well as international clients. They employed young ex-journalists who had a journalism background to ensure that the company maintains its main USP that its founders carry. And now, Oreo One Digital has expanded their business in Germany and Canada as well.



