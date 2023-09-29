Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella To Offer Testimony Against Google In Antitrust Trial

Microsoft CEO’s testimony: Satya Nadella, the Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, is set to testify on Monday as a crucial witness for the US Justice Department in its high-profile antitrust trial against Alphabet's Google.

The anticipated testimony is expected to shed light on Microsoft's attempts to improve the accessibility and influence of its browser and search engine, Edge and Bing respectively. The focus will particularly be on the challenges posed by Google's substantial dominance in the market. The US government aims to leverage Nadella's insights to build its case against Google.

In response, Google is likely to underscore the superior quality of its products as the key driver of its success, steering the narrative away from allegations of illegal conduct.

We are not big enough to win: Microsoft VP

On September 28, Jonathan Tinter, a Microsoft VP overseeing Bing's growth, testified in the US Justice Department's antitrust case against Google. The case alleges Google paid $10 billion annually to secure search default status.

Tinter revealed Bing's struggle to attain default status on US smartphones, resulting in lower-quality searches due to lesser usage. Notably, Bing was never the default on Android or Apple smartphones sold in the US over the past decade, despite Microsoft offering revenue shares exceeding 100 per cent to partners.

"We were just big enough to play but not big enough to win," Tinter said.

Contextualising the trial, the US government Justice Department alleges that Google, holding a staggering 90 per cent of the search market, engaged in unlawful payments of around $10 billion annually to major smartphone manufacturers like Apple and wireless carriers such as AT&T. These payments were to secure Google as the default search engine on their devices, solidifying its market position.

This overwhelming dominance in search further amplifies Google's influence and revenue in the highly profitable advertising market, underscoring the magnitude of the antitrust concerns being addressed in this landmark trial.

(With Reuters inputs)