Microsoft To Set Up Campus In Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, 4000 Jobs To Be Created

Several Indian states are looking to woo foreign investment during the Coronavirus pandemic to create employment opportunities amid the global economic upheaval. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a front runner in this particular instance as the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday announced that global technology giant Microsoft will set up a campus in the state.

'Red carpet to Microsoft India'

An agreement through a virtual discussion has been reached between Microsoft India managing director Rajiv Kumar and state MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh. The announcement made on Monday suggests that at least 4000 jobs will be created in the state, at Greater Noida. Taking to Twitter, the minister said "I assured a red carpet to Microsoft India'

Outcome of UP Govt. And US Virtual road shows.



Microsoft India discussed with @UPGovt for establishing Microsoft campus in Greater Noida. I assured a red carpet to Microsoft India. pic.twitter.com/ruNY2fZVjC — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) June 29, 2020

The MSME minister has been holding virtual roadshows with global industry players in order to convince them to invest in the state by offering incentives. The state earlier said that is willing to help investors acquire land within 1 km of state expressways.

In a series of virtual engagement with Indian Embassy to promote investments in UP, held a 'Virtual Dialogue' with Indian Embassy in US. Happy to learn that many proposals for investments are being received by Indian Embassy in US. pic.twitter.com/ClBxxGIxDQ — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) June 30, 2020

Microsoft currently has two campuses, with capacities of 5,000 and 2,000 each, in its headquarters in Hyderabad and in Bengaluru.

The UP government has proposed to provide several facilities to giant corporations of the US, including FedEx, UPS, Cisco, Adobe, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, Boston Scientific, and others if they shift factories and bases from China to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Amid the pandemic, the UP government has given employment to 51 lakh workers under MGNREGA and under the rural job guarantee scheme, the state government is likely to employ over 10 lakh more workers, PTI reported citing an official.

The employment figures were provided to UP CM Yogi Adityanatah in a high-level meeting to review the COVID situation in the state. UP government is also laying unparalleled focus to provide employment to women by linking them to the Rural Livelihood Mission.

In May, CM Adityanath had said that the state government will provide social security and insurance to labourers and no state can take manpower from UP without the government’s permission.

