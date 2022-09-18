Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayer At Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple In Kerala's Thrissur

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday, September 17, visited and offered prayers at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Thrissur district of Kerala. Notably, the Guruvayur temple is an important place of worship for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan-- a form of Lord Vishnu.

Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant on the visit to the Guruvayur temple. One of the richest men in India, Ambani was seen following the strict dress code for devotees that enter the holy temple. He prayed at the temple's Sopanam (the inner sanctum) with his family and also made offerings to the temple elephants Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Kerala: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Guruvayoor Shri Krishna temple in Guruvayur pic.twitter.com/B6GF3QTH7C — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

Guruvayur Devaswom Board Chairman professor PK Vijayan welcomed the RIL chairman at the temple and presented him with a mural painting as a token of their appreciation, according to the ANI. It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Friday, Ambani had visited and offered prayers at Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati Balaji Temple where he made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore. In addition to this, the RIL chief Ambani on Monday also visited the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara.

(With inputs from ANI)