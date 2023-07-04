Mumbai Airport Aims At Increasing Capacity With Expanded Pre-embarkation Check Facility

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport or Mumbai Airport on Tuesday announced the expansion of its Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facility. The first phase of this project was thrown open on 27th March 2023 which added eight new security lanes which included a brand new domestic-to-domestic (D2D) transfer facility. The Mumbai Airport is the second busiest Airport in India with 43,930,298 passengers travelling in the last year.

The second phase of this project focused on enhancing the experience by nearly doubling the processing space at the PESC. With the infrastructure augmentation, CSMIA now has a total of 5,735 square meters of dedicated space for security screening, and 328 square meters of newly created domestic transfer security check area. The newly designed PESC now provides for a contiguous processing area of approximately 2,075 square meters, making it one of the largest in the country.

"We are excited to announce the commissioning of eight new security lanes and the expansion of our integrated pre-embarkation security check. This infrastructure augmentation is a significant step towards enhancing the processing capacity at T2 of CSMIA and ensures a faster and more secure travel experience for all our passengers. We are confident that these new facilities will further strengthen our commitment to providing world-class services to our passengers." said a CSMIA spokesperson.

The expanded facility is a key enabler for smooth passenger movement. To further enhance the experience at this touchpoint, CSMIA has deployed Goodness Champions (Services Specialists) to guide passengers and provided priority lanes for senior citizens, passengers with children/ infants, and specially-abled passengers.

The airport's capacity enhancement initiatives have not only increased its processing capabilities but have also enabled it to better serve its airline customers by reducing Minimum Connecting Time (MCT) and ensuring timely transfers.

