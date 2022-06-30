Mumbai: India To Get Its First In-mall IKEA Store In Ghatkopar; Here's Everything About It

In a major development, India will be getting its first in-mall IKEA store, as the Swedish furniture retail giant will be opening one in Ghatkopar's R CITY mall. The announcement of this new store was made on June 29, the Swedish company said, "Continuing its omnichannel expansion in India, IKEA, the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, today announced the location of its second small-format city store in India. The new store is slated to open in Mumbai’s famous retail destination, R CITY mall at Ghatkopar (W). IKEA R CITY will be the first in-mall store for IKEA in India."

In the upcoming months, the third-floor IKEA store that is planned for the retail centre will open. The planned shop, which will have 72,000 square feet of retail space and be attached to an IKEA restaurant, will provide consumers with a selection of more than 7,000 goods.

IKEA stores in Mumbai

Customers will have access to 5000+ goods through IKEA's omnichannel presence in Maharashtra, and they may purchase 2000 products straight from the shops. IKEA's adventure in Maharashtra began in 2019 with the debut of e-commerce platforms, which was followed by the opening of its first city store in Worli in 2021 and the inauguration of its big format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020.

Speaking about the new store in Mumbai, the CEO of IKEA Susanne Pulverer said, "Mumbai is one of IKEA India’s most important markets. With IKEA R CITY, we will become more accessible to many more people in Mumbai with our well-designed, good quality, affordable, functional, and sustainable home furnishings range. With our second city store, we strengthen our omnichannel presence in Maharashtra. The goal is always to be close to the customers, becoming more accessible and convenient and creating a great IKEA experience for our customers."

IKEA stores in India

In August 2018, IKEA India, a division of Ingka Group, launched its first physical location in Hyderabad. In December 2020, the Navi Mumbai shop opened. In December 2021, IKEA India established its first location in Worli's city centre. Through the website or IKEA App, customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara may purchase online.

With around 50 vendors, IKEA has been purchasing products from India for more than 35 years. To manufacture for IKEA stores globally, it works with about 45,000 direct workers and 400,000 individuals in the extended supply chain in India. IKEA also collaborates with social entrepreneurs in India, hiring more than 1500 women craftsmen to create one-of-a-kind, limited-edition goods for its international stores.