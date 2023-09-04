Nasscom Ropes In Rajesh Nambiar As Chairperson

Nasscom, on Monday, said that it has appointed Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant India as its Chairperson.

“Nambiar takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Anant Maheshwari, Former President, Microsoft India,” Nasscom said in a statement.

In the new role, Nambiar will focus on accelerating the adoption and widespread impact of cutting-edge emerging and deep technologies, enhancing country’s talent capabilities aligned with evolving job roles and tech acceleration, focusing on integrated industry solutions for scale efficiencies, sustainability and rapid innovation and building a diverse, inclusive and equitable work environment for everyone.

“The technology-led transformation in this techade offers a lifetime chance to rethink, reengineer and reimagine technology for global impact. As enterprises accelerate their journey towards digitalisation, they will evolve into adaptive entities capable of absorbing volatility and building sustainable growth models with diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone. I am honored and humbled to support the Nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson and look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to strengthen India’s leadership as the most trusted tech partner for the world,” said Rajesh Nambiar, Chairperson of Nasscom.

Nambiar, along with President Debjani Ghosh, will continue to work with the Nasscom Executive Council, industry, and the government in strengthening India's position as a global technology hub while navigating the current volatile macro environment, Nasscom added.

On Nambiar’s new role, Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom said, “We are living in an exciting era of digital revolution where technology has the potential to transform business, countries and societies in a manner previously unimaginable. I am excited to continue working with Rajesh in achieving a shared vision of India’s Techade.”

Nasscom is a trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India, and comprises over 3,000-member companies. Its membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centers to Engineering firms.

Nasscom’s strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India's IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust, and Innovation.