Neel Pandya Appointed CEO Of Pixis’ Europe Business, In Addition To APAC

Neel Pandya has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Pixis (formerly known as Pyxis One) for its operations in Europe. This position comes in addition to his responsibilities of leading the APAC business. It is learned that after Neel Pandya joined Pixis in its Bengaluru office as the CEO of APAC in July 2021, the company witnessed a 185% growth in revenue in the APAC region under his leadership, with India independently recording a 150% of growth.

Speaking of his new role, Neel Pandya, said, “The past seven months at Pixis have seen my learning curve grow steeply, and I’m beyond honoured at being given the responsibility to grow the Europe business now".

Further explaining the company's operation in Europe, Pandya said, "The continent is currently undergoing an interesting and exciting phase in marketing. In fact, digital advertising spending alone have amounted to over 69.4 billion Euros, making it the second-biggest market after the US. I’m thoroughly looking forward to building strong teams that can support us in growing our European operations".

Leveraging existing traction in the region to profoundly grow the business and brand will be some of the responsibilities of Pandya as CEO of Pixis’ Europe business.

Speaking of Pandya's appointment, Co-founder & Global CEO, Shubham A. Mishra said, “Neel has been doing a remarkable job navigating and growing the business in APAC and it gives me immense pleasure to announce Neel’s appointment as CEO of our Europe business, as well."

Stating that Neel is the right choice to lead the company's Europe business, Mishra informed, "In addition to the new volley of customers we’re signing up, we’re also seeing record retention rates with our existing customers. Over the last few months, we’ve been noticing steadily increasing traction in Europe, and I believe we have the right person in Neel to lead our Europe business.”

Venkatesh Peddi, Partner at Chiratae Ventures stated, “Neel’s success in the APAC region is testament to his belief in the Pixis vision, as well as his charisma as a leader. His prior experience with the European markets will serve him excellently in executing and staying on top of the expansion roadmap.”

About Neel Pandya

Neel Pandya is an exceptional leader who has impressive global experience and a deep understanding of consumers in APAC and Europe. He has earlier exemplified his professional capabilities at L'Oréal, Vodafone, and GroupM.

It is also to be noted that Pandya was named one among India's Top 40 under 40 Most Disruptive Minds, for two consecutive years.

(Image: @NeelPandya/Twitter)