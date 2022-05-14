Ola Electric Might Be Planning To Recall S1 Pro Electric Scooters To Upgrade VCUs: Report

Since its launch, the Ola S1 Pro scooters have been in the news for several reasons. Before the first batch of the scooter was delivered, enthusiasts and customers were excited to get their hands on the vehicle. However, as the number of deliveries increased, the number of people facing issues with their Ola S1 Pro scooters also increased. Last month, Ola Electric issued a recall of about 1,400 S1 Pro models. Now, the new information suggests that the company is planning to upgrade the vehicle control units on the models that have already been sold.

Over the last few months, social media platforms are lit with complaints regarding Ola S1 Pro from customers. People have reported facing multiple issues with the vehicle, including glitches causing the vehicle to run in reverse, overheating issues, and some unfortunate fire incidents.

Ola S1 Pro electric scooters might be recalled in the coming days

According to an exclusive report by 91Mobiles, citing information from known tipster Yogesh Brar, Ola is planning to recall the S1 Pros or pay home visits to customers for updating the VCU. Apparently, the older models do not have enough storage and RAM to handle OTA updates. As per Brar, the company has already changed the VCUs on models sold before March 2022. This should fix any software issues that the customers are facing.

The report mentions that the new Vehicle Control Units will have adequate RAM and storage to support updates in the future. Additionally, the company is also said to be monitoring the health of the batteries. Since the VCU manages multiple aspects of the Ola S1 Pro including operation, gear shift, charging, and thermal management, the overheating issues are likely to be connected with the VCU.

However, it is important to note that Ola has not announced the recall yet. Nevertheless, the VCU update will likely fix the issues that the electric scooter has been facing. More details about the recall and the problems that the company has fixed should surface in the coming days. Stay tuned for updates on the Ola S1 Pro and other tech news.