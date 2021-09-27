Paras Defence IPO Allotment: Here's How To Check Share Allotment Status Online On Sept 28

The share allotment of Paras Defence and Space Technologies will be finalised on Tuesday, September 28. The IPO (Initial Public Offering) was open for subscription from September 21 to September 23. The IPO saw a massive response with the investors bidding 304.25 times, the highest in a decade. The initiation of refunds will take place on Wednesday, September 29.

QIBs (Qualified institutional buyers) brought 169.65 times the portion reserved for them and NIIs (Non-institutional Investors) had put bids 169/65 times of their reserved portion. Retail investors had subscribed 112.81 times.

The price band for Paras Defence and Space Technologies' IPO has been fixed at Rs 165-175 per share. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 140.6 crore by the firm and an offer for sale (OFS) up to 17,24,490 shares by existing shareholders.

Steps to check Paras Defence IPO Share Allotment status via BSE

Visit official BSE website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Go to the page that says ‘Status of Issue Application’.

Select the ‘Equity’ option.

Click on ‘Paras Defence and Space Technologies’.

Enter the application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Confirm that you are not a robot and click ‘Search’.

The status of the application will be shown.

Steps to check Paras Defence IPO Share Allotment status via Link Intime

Enter the web portal of Link Intime using this link: linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select Paras Defence IPO.

Enter application number, client ID or PAN ID.

Click on the search button.

About Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an engineering company. The firm designs develops and test a wide range of defence and space engineering products at its research and development facilities. The companies major clients are Bharat Dynamics, Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics along with international firms in South Korea, Belgium and Israel.

According to brokerage firms, Paras Defence's total assets account for around Rs 363 crore as of this year. The engineering firm aims to raise Rs 170.78 crore in the IPO. The company's IPO got an overwhelming response from investors as Defence has remained a focus area in the Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India programmes.