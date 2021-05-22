Patanjali Clarifies Baba Ramdev's Allopathy Views To IMA; 'he Was Reading A WhatsApp Fwd'

Hours after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought action against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his remark on allopathy, Patanjali Yogipeeth and its MD Acharya Balkrishna issued a statement claiming that the 'truncated' video being referenced was totally out of context. IMA's demand to prosecute Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act was triggered by a video being circulated on social media in which Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). Issuing a statement on Saturday, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali claimed that the yoga guru was reading out a WhatsApp forward message received by him & others participating in the private event.

Further, Patanjali's statement said that yoga guru Baba Ramdev had no ill-will against modern science & practitioners of modern medicine and maintained that what was being attributed to the former was false and nugatory. The statement said that Baba Ramdev believed allopathy as a 'progressive science' and that the combination of allopathy, Ayurveda and yoga would be beneficial for all amid the battle against COVID. Patanjali's statement noted that Baba Ramdev had the utmost respect for doctors & support staff and urged to keep unity among all medical staff to overcome the pandemic.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali issues statement after IMA furore

Let us all join our hands to heal the diseased humanity by combining ancient and modern scientific wisdom, and by dissolving the hard boundaries of various --pathy's or their treatment ways @ians_india @ANI pic.twitter.com/M4jBESnah8 — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) May 22, 2021

IMA wants Centre to prosecute Baba Ramdev

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged the Union Health Ministry to take action against Yoga guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev for allegedly misleading people by making 'unlearned' statements against allopathy for defaming scientific medicine amid the second wave of COVID. Basis what Baba Ramdev had said about allopathy, the IMA has taken extreme offence to the extent of calling for the prosecution of Baba Ramdev under the Epidemic Diseases Act. In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'.

Further, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had challenged the wisdom and integrity of the DCGI by making a remark that people had passed away after taking approved anti-COVID drugs such as Remdesivir, Fabiflu and others. The press release claimed that Baba Ramdev's quote (from the speech presumably) on Favipiravir as medicine against fever or antipyretic was 'laughable' and displayed his ín-depth scientific knowledge.' Citing the pain & agony over the loss of over 1200 modern medicine doctors, IMA dared the govt to either consider the accusations of Baba Ramdev and dissolve the modern medicine facility or boldly prosecute yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his statements.

