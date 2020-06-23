Ramdev's Patanjali Launches 'Coronil' Anti-Covid Tablets; '3-15 Days Cure; No Mortality'

Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines has launched 'Coronil' anti-COVID tablets to combat and prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Researched by Patanjali Research Institute with clinical trails held at NIMS University, Jaipur, the anti-corona tablet was launched by Baba Ramdev on Tuesday. Clinical control trials were carried out adhering to standardized protocols of drug discovery to evaluate its efficacy, the company said. Within the span of 3 to 15 days, all the corona positive patients transformed into negative ones without observing any mortality, the company's release about the tablet claims.

The COVID therapy suggested by Pantanjali is applicable for adults ranging between 15-80 years of age whereas children are advised to take half the dosage prescribed for adults. Further, Patanjali urged people to practice Yoga every morning in order to stay protected from the Coronavirus infection and to boost their immune system. Apart from boosting the pulmonary system of the body, these Ayurvedic medicines strengthen the human physiology to encounter the COVID-19 infection, Patanjali claims.

Patanjali launches anti-Corona tablets

Patanjali's anti-COVID tablet, called the Divya Coronil Tablet, consists of Giloy, Tulisi and Ashwagandha and is presrcibed to be taken thrice a day with hot water 30 minutes after breakfast, lunch and dinner. Other medicenes includes Divya Swasari Vati, Patanjali Giloy Ghanvati, Patanjali Ashwagandha Capsule or Divya Ashwagandha Ghanvati:, Patanjali Tulsi Ghanvati and Divya Anu Taila & Divya Swasari Vati (for Nasal therapy).

Patanjali also advised the intake of Swasari Kwath, Ashwashila Capsule, Chyawanprash, Honey, Immunocharge, Aleo Vera Juice, Giloy Juice, Shilajit Capsule, 1-1 drop of Shilajit Sat and Haldi (Turmeric) or Patanajli pure Kesar with milk.

Patanjal's anti-COVID kit

Watch the LIVE launch here:

