Ambareesh Murty, the Co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, a renowned online furniture and home decor company, has passed at the age of 51 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by his close associate and Pepperfry Co-founder, Ashish Shah.

Ambareesh Murty, known for his leadership in the e-commerce sector, was also recognised as an angel investor, contributing to the growth of various ventures. He had recently celebrated completing 12 successful years at Pepperfry, a milestone he shared on his LinkedIn profile.

I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of #AmbareeshMurty, Co-founder of #Pepperfry.

My thoughts and condolences go out to his grieving family and friends during this difficult time.#OmShanti https://t.co/FqJaJhCL0W — M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 8, 2023

A distinguished alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Murty belonged to the 1996 batch and earned his Bachelor in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering in 1994. His academic prowess was matched by his professional acumen, amassing 27 years of general management experience across diverse industries including FMCG, financial services, and the internet sector.

Murty embarked on his career journey with Cadbury, where he gained valuable insights into sales and marketing. His professional path led him to short stints at ICICI Prudential, Britannia, and Levi's, further enhancing his expertise. Notably, he held leadership roles in these prominent companies.

The late CEO's profile on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) revealed his intriguing personality as he humorously referred to himself as a "closet sociopath." Apart from his business pursuits, Murty was an avid history enthusiast with a fondness for reading epic fantasies.

Origin Resources, a financial training and business consulting firm based in Bangalore, was one of Murty's significant ventures between 2003 and 2005. His journey then took him to eBay, where he served as the Country Manager for India, Philippines, and Malaysia, showcasing his prowess in e-commerce operations. In 2011, Murty, alongside Ashish Shah, established Pepperfry.

Ashish Shah, reeling from the loss, expressed his grief in a heartfelt tweet, "Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate Ambareesh Murty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones."

(With PTI inputs)