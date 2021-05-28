PETA India Asks Amul To Push Vegan Milk, Not Fight; MD RS Sodhi Re-tweets Logical Counter

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has asked Amul to make a decision to switch to producing vegan milk. In a letter to Amul Managing Director R S Sodhi, PETA said the dairy cooperative society should seek to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market. Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, a pioneer in the space in India that has revolutionised the dairy industry.

“We would again like to encourage Amul to benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market, instead of wasting resources trying to fight the demand for plant-based products that are only growing. Other companies are responding to market changes, and Amul can too,” PETA India said.

While replying to PETA's tweet, Ashwini Mahajan, national co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch said that these designs might kill the only source of livelihood of dairy farmers.

“Don't you know dairy farmers are mostly landless. Your designs may kill their only source of livelihood. Mind it milk is in our faith, our traditions, our taste, our food habits an easy and always available source of nutrition, Mahajan said.

Mahajan further said that food is people's personal choice whether they want to be a vegan or continue with their traditional milk products. He also said that PETA should stop beef eaters first.

"It’s the choice of people about food, whether they want vegan or their traditional milk products. PETA should first go to beef eaters and stop them, instead of impacting our food habits and attacking on the livelihood of 50 crore people dependent on dairy; and the whole of the population for protein," he said.

