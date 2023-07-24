Phenomenal Interest From Industry Giants In India's Semiconductor Sector: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, has revealed that India's semiconductor sector is witnessing an astounding level of interest from major industry players, with companies such as Micron and Foxconn actively exploring various avenues of engagement.

Speaking at an event organised by CareEdge Ratings, Goyal emphasised that such developments require a meticulous and time-consuming process, contrary to quick and impulsive decisions. He also took a subtle dig at politicians, referring to the need for a more methodical approach in attracting investments to the country.

"There's a phenomenal interest in the semiconductor sector. Many companies, including advanced technology firms like Micron and others, are already exploring different levels of engagement. Foxconn, Vedanta, and Tatas are also showing keen interest in this space," Goyal said.

Pre-monsoon

Addressing the issue of skyrocketing tomato prices, which exceeded Rs 200 per kg in some regions, Goyal attributed the increase to the pre-monsoon period. He clarified that the government has been actively involved in mitigating the situation by efficiently transporting tomatoes from the producing areas to regions in North India, which are not traditionally known for tomato cultivation. The recent heavy rains and floods in the hilly regions also affected the tomato supply chain.

Goyal, who also serves as the Consumer Affairs Minister, revealed that the government has leveraged Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor and analyse price movements of various products throughout the year. To accomplish this, the government has engaged with startups to make the process more effective.

Regarding the spinning units in South India, which have been idle for the past two weeks, Goyal emphasised that the issue extends beyond cotton prices. The international market is currently grappling with a recessionary trend, leading to reduced discretionary spending. Consequently, this downturn in demand has affected prices and demand for textiles as well.

As India continues to attract significant interest in its semiconductor sector and takes proactive measures to manage commodity price fluctuations, the government's strategic engagement with industries and advanced technologies is poised to drive economic growth and stability in the country.