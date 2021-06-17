Philips Recalls Ventilators And Oxygen Concentrators Due To 'health Risks'

Dutch multinational conglomerate company Philips has ordered a recall in India of some breathing devices and ventilators that might degrade and become toxic, which can potentially cause cancer. Earlier, the company had sent out the same product recall notice in the US.

The equipment company informed that the foam used to dampen the sound of the machines can degrade and emit small particles that irritate airways. They added that gases released by the degrading foam may also be toxic or carry cancer risks. As per reports, Philips CEO Frans van Houten has said his company was one of the largest manufacturers of sleep apnea machines and ventilators and nearly four million would be targeted in the recall.

'COVID-19 Products Not Impacted': Philips

However, while clarifying on coronavirus treatment products that have been sold in India, the company said, “COVID-19 products sold by Philips in India including oxygen concentrators, respiratory drug delivery products, airway clearance products, ventilators Trilogy EVO, Trilogy EVO OBM & Trilogy EV 300 are NOT impacted by this issue."

The company apprised that customers using the products in question should contact their physicians to determine whether they can continue using the equipment or go for some other option for their health recovery. The users of these products can also call the Philips helpline number 18002587678 for support and more information, the company added. In relation to this issue, there have been no deaths reported so far.