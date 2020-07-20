Plagued With Debt, Maharaja's Unions Threaten With Legal Action If LWP Order Not Withdrawn

Outraged Air India unions come together to threaten legal action if the order of leave without pay isn't rescinded, they state a violation of employees' rights, as they hint upon legal battle.

Unions like Aviation industry employees guild (AIEG), All India service engineer association, All India aircraft engineers association (WB) & All India aircraft engineers association (NB) have written to the national carrier's Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal, expressing their discontent over leave with pay order which makes an employee go on leave from 6 months to 2 years extendable upto five years based upon several factors. The unions have sought for an appointment over video conference for a discussion over this " Draconian" order. Failing to comply with the wishes of the employees, Air India unions have cited the law, stating, " Air India is not entitled to make any changes in it existing leave policy without giving any notice of change under section 9A of ID act."

Unions have now United to fight it out with the sinking Maharaja, citing the services rendered during the pandemic. This came when On July 14, Air India issued a letter saying: "...Employees can opt to take Leave Without Pay ranging from six months or for two years and the same can be extendable up to five years...The scheme also authorises CMD to pass an order on behalf and in the name of the Company whereby an employee would be sent on leave for six months or for a period of two years extendable up to five years, depending upon the following factors - Suitability, Efficiency, Competence, Quality of performance, Health of the employee, Instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past, as a result of ill health or otherwise Redundancy."

All is not well when salary is also another major issue that the employees are grappling with. The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), comprising several senior Air India pilots, have also written to Air India CMD, expressing dissatisfaction over wage restructuring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Hardeep Puri Rages At Derek O'Brien For Opposing Air India's 'Voluntary Leave Without Pay'

Read: Trinamool's Derek O'Brien Writes To Aviation Min Over Air India's 'arbitrary' LWP Scheme

The letter written by ICPA to Air India CMD said, "Any unilateral change by Air India from agreed-upon wage settlement would be illegal and will not be in the interest of our National Carrier at this crucial juncture. Such a situation has the potential to flair to unprecedented magnitude."

Despite the successful carrying out of the magnanimous Vande Bharat mission, the national carrier is in massive debt and such downsizing of employees without any prior notice is a ride shock to many.

Read: Air India Withdraws Job Offers For 180 Trainees Amid Slowdown Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Read: Air India Rolls Out Leave Without Pay Scheme Amid Downsizing Effort; Details Here