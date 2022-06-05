PM Kisan EKYC Deadline Extended To July 31: Here's How To Enroll On The PM Kisan Website

On May 31 in Shimla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 21,000 crore in the 11th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or the PM Kisan scheme benefiting 10 crore farmers. Accordingly, as a part of the four-monthly grant, the bank account of these farmers was credited with Rs 2,000 each. After the release of the instalment, the Centre also extended the eKYC deadline to July 31. The previous deadline got over on May 31.

As per the website of PM Kisan, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022.”

Step-by-step guide to completing the eKYC process on pmkisan.gov.in

Step 1: Log on to www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right side of the home page, please find the eKYC option under 'Farmer's corner'

Step 3: After landing on the eKYC page, enter your Aadhaar card number, and captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Post that enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Step 5: Click on the option to receive the One Time Password (OTP). You will receive the OTP on the mobile number entered before. Now mention the OTP in the specified box

... And you have completed the eKYC process. However, if you do not complete the eKYC before July 31, you will not be eligible to receive the next instalment of the PM Kisan Scheme.

How to check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Step 1: Log on to www.pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: On the right side of the home page, please find the 'Beneficiary status' under 'Farmer's corner'

Step 3: Alternatively, you can also directly go to the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

Step 4: After landing on the page, key in anyone of the details - Aadhaar card no, PM Kisan account no or the registered mobile number

Step 5: After filling in the details, click on the Get data button and your beneficiary data will be displayed on the screen.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, all small and marginal farmers, who are Indian nationals are eligible. They get three instalments, per year - each after four months. So far the government has spent Rs 2 lakh crore on the scheme.

(Image: PTI)