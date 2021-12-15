PM Modi Hails Semiconductor Mission; Says It Will Strengthen Dream Of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Quick links:
As the Union Cabinet approved the Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Programme will strengthen the dream of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'
As per the Centre's official statement, the following broad incentives have been approved for the development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem in India:
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also hailed the programme and tweeted:
Earlier, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw held a cabinet briefing to explain the details and importance of the programme and the way it will help the country develop. During the Cabinet briefing, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur informed that an ambitious project to establish a complete ecosystem of semiconductors and display manufacturing has been sanctioned and Rs 76,000 crores will be spent on this project in 6 years.
Further elaborating on the scheme, Union Minister of Telecom and Information Technology (IT) Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision in the field of Electronics in which the development of a complete ecosystem could take place within the country including design, fabrication, testing and packaging. It would take the investment of Rs 76,000 crore. Today we have reached USD75 billion in electronics manufacturing in 7 years. With the pace that we are moving at, in the next 6 years, we will reach USD300 billion in electronics manufacturing."