PNB Opening Time, Closing Time, And Other Important Details Customers Need To Know

Punjab National bank (PNB) is a banking and financial service bank owned by the Government of India. Its headquarter is in New Delhi, India. The bank was founded in 1894. The bank offers its customers various services which are used by over 80 million users all over the world. Punjab National Bank is one of the oldest financial institutions in India in India after it was nationalised on May 19, 1984. Here are other important details regarding PNB opening time, PNB closing time, etc.
|
Day
|
Working Hours
|
PNB bank timings on weekdays (Monday to Friday)
|
10:00 AM to 5:00 AM
|
PNB Bank timings on Saturday (1st, 3rd, 5th Saturday of Every Month)
|
10:00 AM to 5:00 AM
|
PNB Bank Timings on Saturday (2nd, 4th Saturday of Every Month)
|
Bank is closed on these days
|
PNB Bank Timings on Sunday
|
Bank is closed on these days
Customers and account holders who want to visit the bank for their banking and non-banking dealings can visit the bank from 10:00 AM. PNB opening time on Saturday remains the same that is the bank opens at 10:00 AM.
PNB employees do not take their lunch all at once rather they have it in different batches. This is to avoid the inconvenience for the clients and to run the work of the bank smoothly. Customers can visit the bank at any time between the working hours for their dealings. However, nowadays they have flexible lunch hours as per the convenience of the staff members.
Punjab National Bank transactions are processed in hourly batches. The PNB NEFT timing is 8:00 AM to 6:40 PM. This PNB NEFT timing remains the same on the working Saturdays that is 8:00 AM to 6:40 PM.
|
PNB NEFT timings (weekdays)
|
8:00 AM to 6:40 PM
|
PNB NEFT timings (working Saturdays)
|
8:00 AM to 6:40 PM
PNB RTGS timings for weekdays is 8:00 AM to 4:20 PM. For Saturdays, PNB RTGS timings is 8:00 AM to 4:20 PM.
|
PNB RTGS timings (weekdays)
|
8:00 AM to 4:20 PM
|
PNB RTGS timings (working Saturdays)
|
8:00 AM to 4:20 PM
Customers who want to use their lockers at Punjab National Bank can do so during the working hours of the particular branch of the PNB bank. PNB bank does not have separate windows for locker room visitations. The applicants of ‘Safe Deposit Locker’ can apply for the service during the bank’s operating hours only.
PNB bank branches close by 5:00 PM in the evening. The staff work for 7 hours daily providing their customers with full cooperation. On working Saturdays, the PNB closing time remains the same that is 5:00 PM.
All branches of the Punjab National Bank operate on all weekdays except Sundays. However, the bank remains closed for two Saturdays that is second and fourth of every month. Punjab National Bank also remains closed on public holidays.
Do note that sometimes some PNB bank branches may remain closed in some states of India because of certain bank holidays in a particular state.
As of 2018, Punjab National Bank has a total of 7036 domestic branches. There are a total of 9071 Punjab National Bank ATMs Nationwide. As of Feb 2020, there are 70,810 employees in all branches of Punjab National Bank.
