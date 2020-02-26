PNB Opening Time, Closing Time, And Other Important Details Customers Need To Know

Punjab National bank (PNB) is a banking and financial service bank owned by the Government of India. Its headquarter is in New Delhi, India. The bank was founded in 1894. The bank offers its customers various services which are used by over 80 million users all over the world. Punjab National Bank is one of the oldest financial institutions in India in India after it was nationalised on May 19, 1984. Here are other important details regarding PNB opening time, PNB closing time, etc.

Day Working Hours PNB bank timings on weekdays (Monday to Friday) 10:00 AM to 5:00 AM PNB Bank timings on Saturday (1st, 3rd, 5th Saturday of Every Month) 10:00 AM to 5:00 AM PNB Bank Timings on Saturday (2nd, 4th Saturday of Every Month) Bank is closed on these days PNB Bank Timings on Sunday Bank is closed on these days

What is PNB opening time (As of February 2020)

Customers and account holders who want to visit the bank for their banking and non-banking dealings can visit the bank from 10:00 AM. PNB opening time on Saturday remains the same that is the bank opens at 10:00 AM.

What is PNB lunch time (As of February 2020)

PNB employees do not take their lunch all at once rather they have it in different batches. This is to avoid the inconvenience for the clients and to run the work of the bank smoothly. Customers can visit the bank at any time between the working hours for their dealings. However, nowadays they have flexible lunch hours as per the convenience of the staff members.

What is PNB NEFT time (As of February 2020)

Punjab National Bank transactions are processed in hourly batches. The PNB NEFT timing is 8:00 AM to 6:40 PM. This PNB NEFT timing remains the same on the working Saturdays that is 8:00 AM to 6:40 PM.

PNB NEFT timings (weekdays) 8:00 AM to 6:40 PM PNB NEFT timings (working Saturdays) 8:00 AM to 6:40 PM

What is PNB RTGS time (As of February 2020)

PNB RTGS timings for weekdays is 8:00 AM to 4:20 PM. For Saturdays, PNB RTGS timings is 8:00 AM to 4:20 PM.

PNB RTGS timings (weekdays) 8:00 AM to 4:20 PM PNB RTGS timings (working Saturdays) 8:00 AM to 4:20 PM

What is PNB locker time (As of February 2020)

Customers who want to use their lockers at Punjab National Bank can do so during the working hours of the particular branch of the PNB bank. PNB bank does not have separate windows for locker room visitations. The applicants of ‘Safe Deposit Locker’ can apply for the service during the bank’s operating hours only.

What is PNB closing time (As of February 2020)

PNB bank branches close by 5:00 PM in the evening. The staff work for 7 hours daily providing their customers with full cooperation. On working Saturdays, the PNB closing time remains the same that is 5:00 PM.

What is PNB general working days (As of February 2020)

All branches of the Punjab National Bank operate on all weekdays except Sundays. However, the bank remains closed for two Saturdays that is second and fourth of every month. Punjab National Bank also remains closed on public holidays.

Do note that sometimes some PNB bank branches may remain closed in some states of India because of certain bank holidays in a particular state.

More information regarding the services of the bank

As of 2018, Punjab National Bank has a total of 7036 domestic branches. There are a total of 9071 Punjab National Bank ATMs Nationwide. As of Feb 2020, there are 70,810 employees in all branches of Punjab National Bank.

Punjab National Bank was established by the spirit of nationalism and was the first bank purely managed by Indians with Indian Capital. During the long history of the Bank, 7 banks have merged with PNB.

Punjab National Bank provides all E-Services for banking including retail internet banking, PNB one, PNB PIHU, PNB BHIM (UPI). They also serve their customer with services like missed calls and SMS services. PNB has also installed different Cash deposit machines at different locations for customer feasibility.

PNB Internet banking is provided in four different languages that are Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, and Bengali that are enabled in PNB ONE. They have also provided services like Round-the-Clock Availability of National Electronic Funds Transfer System which have been enabled for transactions 24*7 on the 1st day of implementation declared by RBI.

