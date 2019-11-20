Priyanka Gandhi Takes A Jibe At BJP On Air India And Bharat Petroleum

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation would be sold by March 2020. Quoting the lines of the famous patriotic song ‘Jahan Daal Daal Par Sone Ki Chidiya’, she opined that the country’s institutions are the pride of the country. Contending that BJP had promised to build India, she alleged that the ruling party was instead working to make India's best organizations hollow and sell them. Vadra expressed regret over this development.

Government's attempt to sell Air India

India’s national carrier Air India has a debt ranging up to approximately Rs.58,000 crore. In a recent interview, Sitharaman exuded confidence that the sale of public sector organizations such as Air India would be completed very soon. She mentioned that there was a “lot of interest” among investors to buy Air India. The development comes after the Union Cabinet approved changes in the process of disinvestment whereby the prospective bidders would be heard in roadshows before the Expressions of Interest (EoIs) are floated. In 2018, the government attempted to offload 76% stake and management control in Air India, but it did not get a single bidder.

Air India Chairman pens open letter

In early November, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani wrote an open letter to the employees of the airline who were concerned about the prospect of privatisation. In the letter, he explained that Air India was going through a financial crisis. He assured the employees that the management was cognizant of their concerns.

Ashwani Lohani,CMD of Air India writes an open letter stating,"Being an airline we function in a competitive environment in which our competitors are not constrained by procedures & restrictions that we face placing us at a handicap both financially as well as operationally." pic.twitter.com/LBjnwEhvLf — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

