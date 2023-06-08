RBI Holds Repo Rate Steady At 6.5% For Second Time In A Row

The Reserve Bank of India's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das unanimously decided to hold repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent. This is the second straight time that the RBI's MPC decided to hold rates steady as inflation has been trending below its upper end of tolerance band of 6 per cent.

Repo rate is the interest rate at which Reserve Bank of India lends money to the commercial banks.

The MPC had continuously raised rates for six times in a row starting with an off cycle rate hike in May 2022 tracking spike in inflation which soared after Russian invasion of Ukraine. The RBI has collectively raised repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.5 per cent before hitting a pause button in the April policy decision after inflation cooled down to 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in March.