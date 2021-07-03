'Recharge Now, Pay Later': Reliance Jio Launches New 'emergency Data' Recharge Plan

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has introduced a new 'emergency data loan plan' for facility its customer. Exhausting the data available in the current plan and not having the resources to renew it is an issue often faced by many customers. Providing a solution for the same, the Jio Data loan facility will enable all the customers to enjoy high-speed data plans without worrying about paying immediately.

Reliance Jio Data Loan facility

Jio has finally launched an 'emergency data loan facility' where the customers will have the option of purchasing a data pack and paying for it later. This plan, activated via My Jio, will ensure that the customers will have seamless internet connectivity without worrying about paying for the renewal of the data plan. Valued at Rs 11 per pack, this Jio recharge will provide its prepaid users with up to five emergency data loan packs of 1 GB each.

How to avail the 'Emergency data loan' Jio recharge

Open 'My Jio' and go to 'Menu' situated on the top left corner of the screen. Under the Mobile Services option, select 'Emergency Data Loan'. Click on 'Proceed' that will appear under the banner and select 'Get emergency data' option. Click on 'Activate now'. The 'Emergency Data Loan' will be activated on your phone instantly.

Reliance Jio's Annual prepaid plan

Introducing a stupendous yearly recharge plan for its customer, Reliance Jio has come up with various facilities provided in its most expensive plan to date. A prepaid plan worth Rs 3,499, will include 3 GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is 365 days while the user will also have access to Jio's various online platforms such as JioNews, JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. However, users looking for a free subscription to an OTT platform will have to look into the Rs 2,599 plan which offers a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. In recent developments, Reliance announced a collaboration with Google to launch their ultra-affordable 4G phone called JioPhone Next.

IMAGE- PTI/UNSPLASH