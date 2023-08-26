Reliance Industries' 46th Annual General Meeting On Monday: What Could Mukesh Ambani Say?

Reliance Industries 46th Annual General Meeting: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of the country's most valuable company Reliance Industries Limited, will address shareholders on Monday, August 28 at the organisation’s 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Investors and stock market participants will keenly watch out for Ambani's annual speech as he will outline the future investment plans of the oil-to-telecom giant. In the past, Ambani has used the occasion of Reliance Industries AGM to announce big ticket business decisions like launch of telecom arm Reliance Jio, the conglomerate’s foray into new energy business, and investments made by MNCs like Google in the company, among other business decisions.

Last year, Ambani, at the 45th AGM, announced plans to set up four gigafactories for photovoltaic panels, energy storage, Green Hydrogen, and fuel cell systems. Ambani had said that the company would invest Rs 75,000 crore towards establishing a fully integrated New Energy manufacturing ecosystem in Jamnagar.

At present, after the demerger of Jio Financial Services from Reliance Industries, market participants expect Ambani to announce timelines for demerging Reliance Jio Platforms and Retail Retail Ventures as a measure to unlock value for shareholders. Apart from these expectations, shareholders will also watch to know how the company plans to roll out 5G in various parts of the country.

Reliance Industries at its AGMs in the past has also used the occasion to launch various affordable devices including the much talked about JioPhone. This year as well, there is expectation around Reliance Industries launching disruptive gadgets.

"Reliance AGM always comes with lots of expectations to get a view of the future business trends. This time also it is expected that some insights on the retail business IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, launch of 5G devices and succession plans may be announced in the meet. In addition to this, some information on Jio Financial Services is also on the findings of the markets," said market expert Ravi Singh.

Reports suggest that during the Reliance AGM, there might be announcements about updates regarding the IPO timelines for its telecom and retail businesses, the progress of 5G rollout, a comprehensive roadmap for Jio AirFiber, and investments in clean energy, said Pravesh Gour, senior technical analyst at Swastika Investmart.