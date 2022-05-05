Reliance Jio introduces three new prepaid recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio has launched three new prepaid plans with three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plans are priced at Rs. 333, Rs, 583 and Rs. 783. While all of them come with a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the benefits of each plan are the same. Keep reading to know more about the validity, data allowance and other benefits of the Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans.

All the new prepaid recharge plans come with three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Users can recharge with any of the plans and log in to Disney+ Hotstar with their Reliance Jio prepaid phone number. Thereafter, users will be able to access the content on the OTT platform for a total of three months. The duration of the subscription to Disney+ Hotstar will begin as soon as users pay for any of the recharge plans.

New Jio prepaid plans

The Rs. 333 Reliance Jio recharge plan offers 1.5GB of daily 4G data for a total of 28 days. Then comes the Rs. 583 recharge plan that offers the same benefits for 56 days. Lastly, there is the Rs. 783 prepaid recharge plan that is valid for 84 days. The Disney+ Hotstar plan that comes bundled with the recharge plans is worth Rs. 149. Additionally, all the plans also provide users with access to JioTV, JioCloud and JioCinema.

In related news, Reliance Jio has launched new JioFiber plans for new and existing postpaid subscribers. The plans offer unlimited internet and even bundle entertainment applications like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. These plans will be available for users from 22 April 2022 and will be priced between Rs. 399 and Rs. 3,999.

Reliance JioFiber new postpaid plans