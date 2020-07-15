RIL AGM 2020: Mukesh Ambani To Address Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM; Here's How To Watch

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday at 2 pm. This is the first time that the AGM meet will be held virtually through video conferencing. It is suspected that one of the key talking points for Mukesh Ambani during his address will be his successful pledge to make RIL a net debt-free company before a March 2021 target.

The AGM is being held after Reliance’s record-breaking deal spree for its telecom and digital business Jio Platforms this year which received global investments to the tune of almost Rs 1.2 lakh crore for just over 25% of the company's stake. Its investors include big names like Facebook, KKR, Qualcomm and General Atlantic. It is reported that Ambani who just surpassed Warren Buffet to become the 8th richest man in the world would also shed light on the $15-billion deal of Reliance's oil and gas unit with Saudi Aramco.

How to watch the RIL AGM virtually?

Anyone can view the entire RIL AGM meet on the company’s official website as well as its YouTube page. The AGM meet will also be streamed live on Reliance's Facebook page and Twitter handle.

Shareholders can attend the meeting by using Reliance's own video-calling app JioMeet through RIL's JioMeet link. According to RIL, its virtual platform would enable one lakh shareholders from 500 locations to log in to access the meeting through audio-visual means.

Another way you can access minute-to-minute details of the RIL meet is through a Chatbot assistant, on WhatsApp. Users would have to save +917977111111 number on their phones and send a 'Hi' to this number on Whatsapp. The Bot would act as a help desk to answer queries related to RIL's AGM and would provide the latest updates regarding the meet.

