Republic Bharat Becomes India’s No.1 Hindi News Channel, Topples Aaj Tak

In a historic accomplishment in India's news media space, Republic Bharat has overcome all in its path to become the most-watched Hindi news channel in India, as per the BARC ratings for Week 32'2020 (August 1 to 7). The achievement becomes even more significant given that Republic Bharat which launched in February 2019 has surpassed channels that have been on air for many years and sometimes decades longer.

Republic Bharat India's most-watched Hindi news channel

As per the latest weekly data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Republic Bharat has garnered 14.38% of the market share, as opposed to Aaj Tak's 13.89%. TV9 Bharatvarsh, India TV and News18 India are in the next three positions, with 11.8%, 11.59% and 10.23% market share respectively, with 8 other channels getting single-digit ratings.

The success of Republic Bharat is exemplified by its dominance in prime-time. In the 6 pm time slot, Republic Bharat’s Mahabharat leads with 16.96% viewership, whereas Poochta Hai Bharat anchored by Arnab Goswami is the most-watched show at 7 pm with 22.86% viewership.

Dear viewers, @Republic_Bharat has beaten @aajtak to become India’s number 1 Hindi news channel. Here’s the viewership data for all-India, all-time bands. Viewers, thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/z1ghcwDFtQ — Republic (@republic) August 20, 2020

Here are the figures (NCCS ABC M 15+ | HSM):

Weekly GTVTs (000s weekly impressions):

Republic Bharat: 92116

Aaj Tak: 89005

TV9 Bharatvarsh: 75586

India TV: 74243

News18 India: 65566

Market share (%):

Republic Bharat: 14.38%

Aaj Tak: 13.89%

TV9 Bharatvarsh: 11.9%

India TV: 11.59%

News18 India: 10.23%

Republic Bharat becoming India's number 1 Hindi news channel has also been accompanied by Republic TV continuing its 171-week Number 1 run by garnering an extraordinary 52% viewership, meaning that it was more watched than all the other channels in the space combined. (All time band, NCCS 2+, India)

Between Republic TV and Republic Bharat, Republic Media Network is now undisputedly India's number 1 news network, the most-watched in English and in Hindi.

