Republic Economic Summit: India's E-commerce Industry Continues Upward Trend Amid COVID

At a time when the global economy is showcasing an inflection point amid COVID-19, let us understand the penetration of e-commerce & retail in the Indian context.

At a time when the global economy is showcasing an inflection point amid COVID-19, let us understand the penetration of e-commerce & retail in the Indian context.

Nature of e-commerce & retail in India

With an internet user base of more than 696.77 million, reflecting about 40% of the country's population, India's e-commerce sector is growing at an unprecedented pace, especially in the aftermath of nationwide lockdowns in a work-from-home economy of the post-COVID era.

In addition to customers' convenience and endless products via e-shopping, India's e-commerce industry thrives on the sale of more hard-to-find items instead of only selling large volumes of popular items, thus realising significant profits. Strategists say that e-commerce has led to the emergence of several niche players who primarily specialise their products closer to a theme, and get acquired by big players subsequent to getting popular in-demand amongst consumers.

According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the country's e-commerce sector is estimated to surpass the USD 350 billion mark in gross merchandise value (GMV) (volume of goods sold via e-commerce platforms) and become the third-largest online retail market by 2030.

India's e-commerce & retail in recent past

Driven by socio-demographic and socio-economic factors such as urbanisation, income growth along a drastic surge in nuclear families, the concept of door-step delivery comes across as a boon. In light of smartphones and the internet being recognised as basic amenities in the fast-paced system, e-commerce in the retail industry has transformed India's business approach.

Since 2014, GoI's initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Start-up India, Skill India dovetaile with the country's image as a thriving forum to launch numerous digital initiatives and sustain them too.

Driven by the strong adoption of online services in day-to-day purposes such as food delivery, apparels sales and the education sector, India's e-commerce accounted for almost half of smartphones that were sold and about a fifth of clothes purchased in the first half of 2021. In 2020 itself, e-commerce entities logged more than USD 8 billion in private equity and venture capital across 400 legally enforceable deals.

India's e-commerce & retail amid COVID-19

While the retail market in India was rather unorganised amid COVID-19, the sector did not witness a downward trend in customers' demands or even options made available to them. The organised retail market has increased significantly between 2012-2020 to its current value at 12% of total retail and is expected to climb to 18% by 2025.

Surveys denote 75% of traditional grocery stores (kirana), after the COVID-19 outbreak, are interested in venturing into digitisation and while only 3% were tech-enabled in 2018, nearly 70% in tier 1 cities and 37% in tier 2 cities currently are keen to resort to technology to augment their business operations. Also, owing to the National Payments Corporation of India's UPI (Unified Payments Interface), anyone with a bank account and a cellular phone can transfer money to beneficiaries using a mobile phone, in a country with approximately 75 crore mobile users which is the second-highest in the world.

Secondly, other than online grocers, prominent retail categories that recorded notable increases were the apparels and accessories sector with 18% growth while consumer electronics and home and living recorded a 6% growth. Notably, the growth in the e-commerce industry has directly impacted micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) with cascading effects on several other sectors too. Understandably so, a boost in the aforementioned sector has likely enhanced employment, revenues from export and provided better quality products and services to customers.

Of late, the resultant upward trajectory in India's e-commerce is advanced by technology-enabled innovations such as customer engagement, advertisements, digital mode of payments, payments getaways, a study of demand basis hyper-local analytics, etc.

The government, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, has repeatedly stated the need to prioritise digital upliftment and readiness in a bid to attract more homegrown, indigenous and local businesses as producers and not only consumers in the e-commerce and retail industry.