Republic TV Soars To 52% In Unstoppable No. 1 Run, More Watched Than Competitors Combined

In a tremendous accomplishment in India's highly-competitive news media landscape, Republic TV, which has been the most-watched English news channel in the country since the first week of its launch on May 6, 2017, has hit an altogether new peak.

Republic TV more watched than competitors combined

In the latest weekly data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for Week 32 (August 8 to 14, 2020), Republic TV has garnered a market share of 52.65%, meaning it was more watched than all other players in the space put together.

As per the BARC ratings, Republic TV struck up 6,284 GTVTs ('000s weekly impressions), which entails a considerable lead over the nearest competitor, Times Now, which has 19.42% of the market share. CNN News 18 is in the third position with 15.07% while India Today, NDTV 24x7 and NewsX have single-digit market share at 8.87%, 3.16% and 0.83% respectively.

Here are the figures (BARC | ALL TIME BAND | NCCS 2+ | INDIA):

Weekly GTVTs (000s weekly impressions):

Republic TV: 6,284

Times Now: 2,317

CNN News18: 1,798

India Today: 1,059

NDTV 24x7: 377

NewsX: 100

Market Share (%):

Republic TV: 52.65%

Times Now: 19.42%

CNN News18: 15.07%

India Today: 8.87%

NDTV 24x7: 3.16%

NewsX: 0.83%

Republic Bharat most watched Hindi News Channel

Alongside the stellar achievement, Republic Media Network has also accomplished a historic feat as Republic TV's sister channel Republic Bharat has beaten Aaj Tak to become the most watch Hindi news channel in India.

Republic Bharat has beaten Aaj Tak to become India's number 1 Hindi news channel.

The statistics entailed in both channels' performance are extraordinary. Among the most notable are their dominance in the much-coveted primetime slots. For instance, in the 2100-2300 timeband, The Debate with Arnab Goswami hosted by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief has a stunning 73.2% viewership (NCCS AB M 22+ Weekdays all-India).

