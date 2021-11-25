Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ LIVE Updates: Countdown On, Schedule Out

‘Building Momentum For India’s Century'

The panel on ‘Building Momentum For India’s Century’ at Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will discuss what it takes to be a cut apart in the global scenario. While India has shown a remarkable recovery from the setback imposed by the pandemic, with foreign investment inflows, the questions that will be the centre point of discussion of this panel are- 'Where does India have the edge? And what more is to be done to boost India’s economic prospects?'

'Investing In India Inc'

The panel on 'Investing in India Inc' at Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will see an insightful discussion among the best minds from the corporate world on 'accelerating India'. With the onset of the pandemic, India Inc was exposed to uncertain times, but the tide is shifting now - all thanks to the private enterprise for driving innovation, bringing in investment and ensuring wealth creation, which cannot be understated. Keeping in view this, panellists will ponder upon 'how to strengthen and catalyze the private sector?'

'The Future Is Digital'

The panel on 'The future is digital' at Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will discuss the perks of going digital for India as a country. As a Nation with 825.30 million internet users, as a Nation recording 25.5 billion real-time online transactions, and as the nation whose consumer digital economy is pegged to touch $800 billion by 2030 - for India, digital is pivotal, and the same will be pondered upon by the panellists. They through their discussions will answer, 'How digital game is the key to becoming a global power?'

'The Unicorn Race'

The panel on 'The Unicorn Race' at Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will see an in-depth discussion among the best minds from the business world on India's entrepreneurial ambition. India has the third-largest number of unicorns, with 30 new unicorns added recently. . Keeping in view this, panellists will ponder upon 'how to keep up the momentum in the entrepreneurial race, and benefit India in the world platform?'

'The Green Mobility Shift'

The panel on 'The Green Mobility Shift' at Republic’s ‘India Economic Summit 2021' ’ will discuss the need for sustainability now and in the future. India has set itself the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2070. The Government has set a target of 30% EV cars penetration by 2030. EVs are set to transform global road transport, and India will be a colossal market. This is just one initiative, there are several others that will be discussed by the panel with the main focus on the question 'How to rebuild India for a green future?'