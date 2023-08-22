Rupee Surges On Dollar Inflows, Positive Global Outlook

Rupee vs US Dollar: The Rupee marked its most significant single-day gain in over six weeks against the US Dollar. Closing at 82.9350, the Rupee displayed a robust 0.2 per cent strengthening compared to its previous close of 83.1075 on Monday. Key drivers behind this upward surge included a stream of foreign capital, particularly from imminent initial public offerings (IPOs) by companies like Pyramid Technoplast, Aeroflex Industries, and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia. This injection of investment bolstered the Rupee's position, instilling renewed investor confidence.

The US Dollar index, which gauges the Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, took a step back, softening by 0.25 per cent to 103.06. This decline, from its recent 10-week high of 103.68, contributed to the Rupee's upward trajectory. The market's sentiment has now adjusted to the central bank's firm stance against allowing the Rupee to approach its record low of 83.29. As a result, market analysts anticipate the Rupee to maintain stability around the 83-level in the short term. Notably, a large foreign bank played a significant role in the selling side of the market dynamics.

Jackson Hole awaited

Amidst ongoing concerns about breaching historical lows, all eyes are on the forthcoming Jackson Hole conference. The speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is eagerly anticipated, as it is expected to shed light on the future course of interest rates. This anticipation aligns with a backdrop of increasing longer-term US yields, driven by expectations of extended higher interest rates.

Throughout substantial Dollar-buying pressures stemming from oil companies, India's central bank has been instrumental in curbing significant Rupee depreciation. Bhansali emphasised the critical role of the central bank in maintaining currency stability amidst these challenges.

In a confluence of factors, including a weaker Dollar, robust IPO inflows, and steady central bank interventions, the Rupee's rally remains a focal point. Investors and observers alike will remain vigilant, keeping an eye on both global developments and Powell's forthcoming address, seeking insights into the Rupee's future trajectory.